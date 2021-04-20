Financial Consulate Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

