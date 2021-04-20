Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.88. 9,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,379. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

