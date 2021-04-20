Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,618,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.13 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

