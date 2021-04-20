Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to “Hold”

SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of FNNNF opened at $0.92 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

