First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.61

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.61 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 159408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85.

About First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.