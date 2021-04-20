First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $27.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $833.30. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.35. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

