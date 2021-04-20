First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on April 20th (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group’s (NYSE:FHS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. First High-School Education Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE:FHS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

