First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

