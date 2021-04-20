First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

