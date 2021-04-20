First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chase were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.