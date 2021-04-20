First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $434,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,874,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,156,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,550,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

