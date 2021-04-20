First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

