First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 202 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

