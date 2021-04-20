First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $203,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $1,774,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

