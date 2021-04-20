First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.