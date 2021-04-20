First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.62. 789,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

