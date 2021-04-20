First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

