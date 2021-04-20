First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

