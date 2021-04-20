First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31.

