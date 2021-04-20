First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of FTXG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 2,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $27.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.