FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$106.90 and a twelve month high of C$207.74. The company has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$191.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.