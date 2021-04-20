FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Director Sells $257,155.50 in Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $257,155.50.

FitLife Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

