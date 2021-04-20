Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

FLXN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

