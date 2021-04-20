Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.90. Foraco International shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 13,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

