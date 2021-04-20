Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

