Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of FTNT opened at $206.14 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

