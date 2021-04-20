Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

