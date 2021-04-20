Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 454,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,514. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

