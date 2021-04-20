Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

