Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$187.20.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$173.74. 58,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,023. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company has a market cap of C$33.18 billion and a PE ratio of 80.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.45.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

