Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

FMCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:FMCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 2,229,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.