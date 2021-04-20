Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

