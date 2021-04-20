FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

