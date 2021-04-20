FTX Token Price Tops $49.31 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $277.57 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.11 or 0.06359717 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

