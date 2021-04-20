FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

