Fundamenta Reaches One Day Volume of $3.53 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3.53 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

