Fuse Network Market Cap Reaches $12.25 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $1.46 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00274561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.00930122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00646686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,554.01 or 0.99707376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

