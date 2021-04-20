Fusion Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002301 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,018.14 or 0.99283226 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,713,738 coins and its circulating supply is 50,143,982 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

