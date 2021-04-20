FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE SNN opened at $39.46 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

