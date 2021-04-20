FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lifted by Analyst

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

