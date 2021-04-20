FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $17.52 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

