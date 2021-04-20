Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Gain Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GANX. BTIG Research began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.