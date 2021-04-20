Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $13.97 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.93.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

