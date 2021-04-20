Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.