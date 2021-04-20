Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,977.70

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,977.70 ($130.36) and traded as high as £110.70 ($144.63). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £107.50 ($140.45), with a volume of 82,786 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,977.70 and a 200 day moving average price of £103.41. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.