GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Reaches $3.49 on Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $509,615.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00006192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00061538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00272242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.26 or 0.00966015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.00650273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,349.98 or 1.00017145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

