Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $4.82 on Friday. Gannett has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gannett will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.