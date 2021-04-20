Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,269 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Macy’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.