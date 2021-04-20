Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,937.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

