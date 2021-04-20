Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Qorvo stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

